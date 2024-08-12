More Delays Expected On University Avenue
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There are more traffic changes coming along University Avenue due to construction. Starting on Tuesday milling and paving operations will start along University Avenue South from Roosevelt Road to the intersection of 9th Avenue South.
Traffic signals along this stretch of road will be intermittently switched to a flashing four-way stop while the work is being done. The City of St. Cloud says the signal changes will be in effect until about mid-September. Traffic will also continue to be restricted to one lane in each direction.
The city says major delays are expected, drivers should try to find an alternate route, and no detours will be posted. On Friday, the city reopened University Bridge after it had been closed for over a month due to the construction project.
