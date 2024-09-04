Update on St. Cloud’s University Drive Project

The University Drive South project is nearing completion according to St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel. She joined me on WJON for an update on road and water related projects in the city. Hodel says by end of this week University Drive will be fully open from 9th Ave South to Roosevelt Road with pavement markings to be completed today. The east side of the University Drive project is completing concrete work with new sidewalks, handicap access, pedestrian ramps, and restoration on the boulevards through September 20. Hodel says the final asphalt layer is tentatively scheduled for the week of October 7th. The placement of permanent railings along the University Bridge will start in October and should be done by mid October.

Get our free mobile app

The city has implemented new color markings along University Drive. The green pavement markings are there to let cyclists know that it's the bicycle path. These markings are also along crosswalks. Hodel explains there is also red concrete markings that indicate a gateway to St. Cloud State University. She says the green bicycle markings may be used in future projects across the city.

Highway 10/23 Project

The old highway 23 bridge was removed last week. Work is continuing on the Highway 23 ramps, work continues on the curb, gutter and paving on west bound Highway 10. Work continues on the 4th Street bridge and frontage roads. Hodel says the project is still expected to be completed in November of this year.

Veterans Bridge

The temporary wood railings will be replaced by permanent railings by the end of September.

Metro Forcemain Replacement Project

Over 1,000 feet of fiberglass pipe was installed; total project includes installation of 19,000 feet of reinforced fiberglass and ductile iron pipe. Hodel says they are working near Fire Station #5, along Clearwater Road, will start working on pipe installation south of the Main Liftstation on 33rd St S and watermain reroute work south of Amazon, Design Electric.

Hydro

Units will be off-line next week due to replace transformer and complete scour repairs; the turbulence from the discharge of the turbines can move the granite/concrete and create voids – this is corrected by adding rocks or concrete where voids are identified.

Water

Water demand up slightly the last few weeks. Hodel says less rain over the past week led to more water of lawns by St. Cloud residents.

Wastewater

The city was notified that we are being recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Committee on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) for an award of $3.155 million to expand hydrogen use in the community, will be considered during the 2025 legislative session. The city was awarded a $91,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to conduct sampling for PFAS. More information on PFAS and what St. Cloud is doing regarding PFAS is on the city’s website at the following link St. Cloud's PFAS Approach (arcgis.com)

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel, it is available below.