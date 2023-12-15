COVID Making Its Way Through Central MN

COVID isn't the same as it was in 2020 but it doesn't mean people still aren't getting sick. The latest version of COVID is making its way through Central Minnesota. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON. He says we are experiencing a wave of COVID cases and the COVID we are seeing is coming in a couple of different variants. The symptoms include body aches, fever, cough, stuffy nose, and respiratory congestion.

Dr. Morris says the virus can show differently depending on who it is infecting. He says those older than 65 and/or with pre-existing conditions seem to be suffering the most severe symptoms. Dr. Morris says they do have people with COVID at St. Cloud Hospital and at several of their CentraCare facilities throughout Central Minnesota. He says this includes some very sick people that are in their ICU.

This is in no way the same deadly COVID we saw in 2020 according to Morris. He says COVID is one of many respiratory illnesses that can rise to the level of severity along with influenza and RSV. Dr. Morris says because of this wave of infections the staff at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare are wearing masks for the time being.

Dr. Morris indicates getting an updated COVID vaccine can help protect individuals from getting the virus and from getting the severe symptoms that can emerge. He says vaccines area one of the ways to minimize the spread of COVID. Morris also encourages people wash their hands, mask and stay home when sick to keep the virus from spreading.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.