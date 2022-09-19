MN Court Says COVID-19 Lockdowns Were Legal

Norm's Wayside, Buffalo, MN. Courtesy Google Street View

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against two businesses that stayed open during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo and Mission Tavern in Merrifield filed an appeal after each business had its liquor license suspended for remaining open during the lockdown in 2020.

Court records show several complaints were received, and health investigators issued a “cease and desist” order. The businesses remained open after receiving the order, and as a result, the Minnesota Department of Health suspended the liquor license for both businesses, revoked the license for Norms Wayside, and fined each business $10,000. The suspensions and revocations were stayed.

Norm’s Wayside and Mission Tavern sued the state, saying the orders were unconstitutional because they “lacked a rational basis”.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled the Minnesota Department of Health had the authority under the Health Enforcement Consolidation Act of 1993.

