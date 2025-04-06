Target To Offer Limited-Time Collection From kate spade new york
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota retailer has partnered with an iconic New York fashion company for a limited-time collection. Starting on Saturday, April 12th, Target will offer a collection of kate spade new york items.
The collection will offer over 300 pieces spanning multiple departments. It will include graphic tees, tops, shorts, dresses, dining ware, party decor, games, and more. Target Executive Vice President Jill Sando says the partnership brings together kate spade's signature style and Target's legacy of making the best design accessible to all.
Most stores will feature a dedicated shopping space that will include things like Target red handbags, bicycles, and other unique items. Kate Spade New York launched in 1993 as a handbag company and today is a global lifestyle brand featuring handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, home decor, and more.
