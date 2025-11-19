MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A major retail chain is turning to AI to help customers find and purchase items this holiday season. Minnesota-based Target says consumers will be able to shop the store right inside of ChatGPT as part of an effort to reimagine AI-powered shopping. Launching next week, Target will offer a complete shopping experience through its app in ChatGPT with the ability to purchase multiple items, and select drive-up, pick up, or shipping options. Shoppers will also be able to request personalized recommendations and build baskets throughout their Target App.

Is Target excited about the launch?

Executive Vice President Prat Vemana says Target is proud to be one of the first retailers to bring shopping into the new channel and partner with OpenAI to make discovery through the Target App and ChatGPT as easy as shopping in the store. People will be able to use AI-powered shopping as a curated, conversational experience to help them find what they need. Target says the launch is just the beginning, and they will continue to enhance and evolve the app with ChatGPT over the next several weeks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

