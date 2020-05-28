Target Temporarily Closes Stores in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Target Corporation has announced they have temporarily closed 24 of their stores in the Twin Cities Metro Area.

They say, "at this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. "

A Target store in south Minneapolis was looted by rioters on Wednesday night.

Stores that are currently closed include:

