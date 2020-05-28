Target Temporarily Closes Stores in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Target Corporation has announced they have temporarily closed 24 of their stores in the Twin Cities Metro Area.
They say, "at this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal. "
A Target store in south Minneapolis was looted by rioters on Wednesday night.
Stores that are currently closed include:
- North St. Paul
- West St. Paul
- East St. Paul
- St. Paul Highland Park
- St. Paul Midway
- Minneapolis Northeast
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall
- Minneapolis Lake Street
- Minneapolis Dinkytown
- Minneapolis Uptown
- Oakdale
- Roseville
- Brooklyn Park
- Knollwood
- St. Louis Park
- Crystal
- Eden Prairie
- Shoreview
- Fridley
- Richfield
- Burnsville
- Bloomington
- Apple Valley
- Apple Valley South
- Vadnais Heights
- Northtown
- Coon Rapids
- Maple Grove North
