Stock Up On Holiday Decor For 2025 At Annual Clearance Event

Deanna Luu, Target Corporation

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that Christmas is over people can stock up on holiday decor and more for next year. Target's annual Holiday Clearance Event starts today at nearly 2,00 stores across the country, and online.

Deanna Luu, Target Corporation
The retailer is offering 50% off or more on holiday decor, sleepwear, and gift sets, plus up to 50% off on select clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys and sporting goods.

Stephen Allen, Target Corporation
Executive Vice President Rick Gomez says he loves seeing all the different reasons people shop at Target as the holiday season winds down. Target is also offering free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
