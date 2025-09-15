Target&#8217;s Tailgate Style Show Lights Up New York Fashion Week

Target’s Tailgate Style Show Lights Up New York Fashion Week

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target

NEW YORK (WJON News) -- A Minnesota retailer made a big splash at New York Fashion Week on Saturday. Target held a Tailgate Style show to celebrate its fall collection must-haves and heritage in empowering accessible design. The event brought together headlining entertainment like Suki Waterhouse, D-Nice, and Kitty CaSh, along with curated fashion moments with dancers, performers, and special guests like Natasha Lyonne, Devin Booker, and Emily DiDonato. It also had a half-time show with the Brooklyn Marching Band and the Brooklynettes.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target
Suki Waterhouse, PHOTO courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target
Kitty Ca$h, PHOTO by Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target
Target says empowering style and design, and commitment to making high-quality style inspiring and accessible to all, is what makes Target the style destination. The Target Style Tailgate was inspired by the retailer's "Forever Fall" campaign, which brings together fashion, beauty, home, and seasonal moments for people to enjoy fall to its fullest.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target
Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target
Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target
Marc Patrick and Jason Sean-Weiss/BFA.com & Target
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target
Filed Under: Fashion, target
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

