NEW YORK (WJON News) -- A Minnesota retailer made a big splash at New York Fashion Week on Saturday. Target held a Tailgate Style show to celebrate its fall collection must-haves and heritage in empowering accessible design. The event brought together headlining entertainment like Suki Waterhouse, D-Nice, and Kitty CaSh, along with curated fashion moments with dancers, performers, and special guests like Natasha Lyonne, Devin Booker, and Emily DiDonato. It also had a half-time show with the Brooklyn Marching Band and the Brooklynettes.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target loading...

Suki Waterhouse, PHOTO courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target Suki Waterhouse, PHOTO courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target loading...

Kitty Ca$h, PHOTO by Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target Kitty Ca$h, PHOTO by Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target loading...

Get our free mobile app

Target says empowering style and design, and commitment to making high-quality style inspiring and accessible to all, is what makes Target the style destination. The Target Style Tailgate was inspired by the retailer's "Forever Fall" campaign, which brings together fashion, beauty, home, and seasonal moments for people to enjoy fall to its fullest.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target loading...

Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target loading...

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target loading...

Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target Marc Patrick/BFA.com & Target loading...

Marc Patrick and Jason Sean-Weiss/BFA.com & Target Marc Patrick and Jason Sean-Weiss/BFA.com & Target loading...

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com & Target loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Goo Goo Dolls at the Ledge. The alternative rock 90s band the Goo Goo Dolls invaded Waite Park in 2025 as part of their Summer Anthem tour with special guest Dashboard Confessional. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Slightly Stoopid at the Ledge Amphitheater Slightly Stoopid brought their Cali Reggae-inspired show to the Ledge Amphitheater with special guests Iration and Little Stranger. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt