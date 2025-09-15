Target’s Tailgate Style Show Lights Up New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK (WJON News) -- A Minnesota retailer made a big splash at New York Fashion Week on Saturday. Target held a Tailgate Style show to celebrate its fall collection must-haves and heritage in empowering accessible design. The event brought together headlining entertainment like Suki Waterhouse, D-Nice, and Kitty CaSh, along with curated fashion moments with dancers, performers, and special guests like Natasha Lyonne, Devin Booker, and Emily DiDonato. It also had a half-time show with the Brooklyn Marching Band and the Brooklynettes.
Target says empowering style and design, and commitment to making high-quality style inspiring and accessible to all, is what makes Target the style destination. The Target Style Tailgate was inspired by the retailer's "Forever Fall" campaign, which brings together fashion, beauty, home, and seasonal moments for people to enjoy fall to its fullest.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
Goo Goo Dolls at the Ledge.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Slightly Stoopid at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt