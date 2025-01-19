Target Announces Holiday Sale Numbers And Leadership Changes
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota-based Target Corporation has announced its holiday sales numbers and several leadership changes. The retail giant says during the two-month holiday shopping season sales grew by 2.8% over last year and they had record-breaking sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They saw a 3% increase in traffic in both stores and digital channels, and December was the company's eighth consecutive month of year-over-year traffic growth.
Target also announced three leadership changes. Executive Vice President and COO Mark Schindele is retiring after 25 years. Adrienne Contanzo will take over on March 30th as the new COO. Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Brett Craig is also retiring after 15 years with Target with Prat Vemana being promoted as the new CIO.
Finally, Senior Vice President, Roundel and Social Commerce Sarah Travis is being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Revenue Officer and will join the store's leadership team.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams
Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa