Target Announces Holiday Sale Numbers And Leadership Changes

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota-based Target Corporation has announced its holiday sales numbers and several leadership changes. The retail giant says during the two-month holiday shopping season sales grew by 2.8% over last year and they had record-breaking sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They saw a 3% increase in traffic in both stores and digital channels, and December was the company's eighth consecutive month of year-over-year traffic growth.

Get our free mobile app

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Target also announced three leadership changes. Executive Vice President and COO Mark Schindele is retiring after 25 years. Adrienne Contanzo will take over on March 30th as the new COO. Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Brett Craig is also retiring after 15 years with Target with Prat Vemana being promoted as the new CIO.

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Finally, Senior Vice President, Roundel and Social Commerce Sarah Travis is being promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Revenue Officer and will join the store's leadership team.

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

Target Communications Creative PHOTO courtesy of Target loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa