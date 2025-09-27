UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota-based retail chain is looking to help parents with their holiday toy shopping. Target has announced its list of over 40 must-have toys starting at just $5. The list features some of the season's most buzzworthy toys from brands like LEGO, Barbie, Mattel, and Target's own Gigglescape.

Plus, for the first time, Target is hosting in-store toy demos every weekend from November 8th through December 21st. Some new and exclusive launches for the holiday season include the LEGO Gremlins Gizmo Building set, new drops from Magic: The Gathering, MLB, and Pokémon, and the Barbie x Joanna Gaines Collectible Doll. Bullseye Top Toy List items will be marked in store aisles and online to make them easy to find. See the full list below:

2025 Bullseye's Top Toys list:

Nintendo Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza

LEGO Record Player with Flowers 3-in-1 Building Set – Exclusive

LEGO F1 Grid with VCARB & Sauber Race Cars Building Set – Exclusive

LEGO Minifigure Vending Machine Building Set

LEGO Star Wars Ewok Village – Exclusive

Play-Doh Super Slice Cake Playset

Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show Doll Playset

Kinetic Sand Café Case

Kinetic Sand Sandyland – Exclusive

LeapFrog LeapMove Learning with Motion Gaming System

Target Check Lane Playset – Exclusive

Target Shopping Cart – Exclusive

Target Toy Shopping Basket – Exclusive

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Snack Cart Walker

NERF Cobalt Fury Toy Blaster – Exclusive

NERF Jade Strike Toy Blaster – Exclusive

Beyblade X Drop Attack Battle Set

Bluey Interacting Onesies Bluey & Bingo Plush – Exclusive

Ms. Rachel Big Feelings Speak & Sing Doll – Exclusive

Gabby's Dollhouse

PAW Patrol Fire Rescue Rapid Reload Fire Truck

Gigglescape 14" Yeti Plush – Exclusive

Bitzee Hamster Ball

tonies Ms. Rachel Toniebox 2 Starter Set – Exclusive

Mr. Beast Lab Swarms Mystery Pack Mini Figures – Exclusive

Jurassic World Rebirth Island Escape Set – Exclusive

MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Target Food Favorite Day Series 2 – Exclusive

Gigglescape Mini Cocoa Cup Plush - Exclusive

Gigglescape Mini Peppermint Lollipop Plush – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz Kids' Ultimate Makeup Artist Set – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz Throwback Hello Kitty Toy Vending Machine – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz 10" Blob Blob Bluey Plush – Exclusive

Razor A Scooter

Monster Jam Smash & Bash Toy Vehicle Playset

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dual Dragon Transporter Playset

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Track Set – Exclusive

Barbie x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Townhouse – Exclusive

Barbie Dream Camper Playset

Transformers CYBERWORLD Chomp & Battle Grimlock Action Figure

Marvel Spider-Man Venom Versus Webslinging Showdown – Exclusive

Primal Hatch Interactive Hatching Dino Action Figure

