Target Reveals Must-have Toys For Holiday Shopping This Season
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota-based retail chain is looking to help parents with their holiday toy shopping. Target has announced its list of over 40 must-have toys starting at just $5. The list features some of the season's most buzzworthy toys from brands like LEGO, Barbie, Mattel, and Target's own Gigglescape.
Plus, for the first time, Target is hosting in-store toy demos every weekend from November 8th through December 21st. Some new and exclusive launches for the holiday season include the LEGO Gremlins Gizmo Building set, new drops from Magic: The Gathering, MLB, and Pokémon, and the Barbie x Joanna Gaines Collectible Doll. Bullseye Top Toy List items will be marked in store aisles and online to make them easy to find. See the full list below:
2025 Bullseye's Top Toys list:
Nintendo Switch 2
Donkey Kong Bananza
LEGO Record Player with Flowers 3-in-1 Building Set – Exclusive
LEGO F1 Grid with VCARB & Sauber Race Cars Building Set – Exclusive
LEGO Minifigure Vending Machine Building Set
LEGO Star Wars Ewok Village – Exclusive
Play-Doh Super Slice Cake Playset
Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show Doll Playset
Kinetic Sand Café Case
Kinetic Sand Sandyland – Exclusive
LeapFrog LeapMove Learning with Motion Gaming System
Target Check Lane Playset – Exclusive
Target Shopping Cart – Exclusive
Target Toy Shopping Basket – Exclusive
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Snack Cart Walker
NERF Cobalt Fury Toy Blaster – Exclusive
NERF Jade Strike Toy Blaster – Exclusive
Beyblade X Drop Attack Battle Set
Bluey Interacting Onesies Bluey & Bingo Plush – Exclusive
Ms. Rachel Big Feelings Speak & Sing Doll – Exclusive
Gabby's Dollhouse
PAW Patrol Fire Rescue Rapid Reload Fire Truck
Gigglescape 14" Yeti Plush – Exclusive
Bitzee Hamster Ball
tonies Ms. Rachel Toniebox 2 Starter Set – Exclusive
Mr. Beast Lab Swarms Mystery Pack Mini Figures – Exclusive
Jurassic World Rebirth Island Escape Set – Exclusive
MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Target Food Favorite Day Series 2 – Exclusive
Gigglescape Mini Cocoa Cup Plush - Exclusive
Gigglescape Mini Peppermint Lollipop Plush – Exclusive
FAO Schwarz Kids' Ultimate Makeup Artist Set – Exclusive
FAO Schwarz Throwback Hello Kitty Toy Vending Machine – Exclusive
FAO Schwarz 10" Blob Blob Bluey Plush – Exclusive
Razor A Scooter
Monster Jam Smash & Bash Toy Vehicle Playset
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dual Dragon Transporter Playset
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Track Set – Exclusive
Barbie x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Townhouse – Exclusive
Barbie Dream Camper Playset
Transformers CYBERWORLD Chomp & Battle Grimlock Action Figure
Marvel Spider-Man Venom Versus Webslinging Showdown – Exclusive
Primal Hatch Interactive Hatching Dino Action Figure
