Target Teams Up With Warby Parker To Offer Discount Vision Option

Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Target stores will be bringing more things into focus for people this year. The Minnesota-based retailer is teaming up with Warby Parker to bring affordable, designer-quality eyewear to customers with new Warby Parker at Target shop-in-shops.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
Each Warby Parker at Target will offer an array of products including glasses, sunglasses, contacts, eye exams, and vision tests. Bloomington, Minnesota will be one of the first five locations to offer the Warby Parker shop-in-shop with additional shops slated to open in 2026.

The other four locations are Willowbrook, IL, Brick, N.J., Columbus, OH, and Exton, PA. All the shops are opening in Target Stores that do not offer Target Optical.

Getty Image sJustin Sullivan / Staff
Filed Under: Eyeglasses, target stores, Warby Parker
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

