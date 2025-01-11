Target Doubles Down On Wellness In 2025

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A large retail chain is expanding its commitment to wellness in 2025. Minnesota-based Target Corporation has announced it is expanding its wellness line with over 2,000 new items across several categories with over 600 being Target exclusives.

Why are they expanding the welless offerings?

The retail giant says the expansion is part of its strategy to take an integrated approach to well-being, infuse it throughout its assortment, and keep things affordable with many of the new offerings costing under $10.

Executive Vice President Rick Gomez says Target understands wellness is deeply personal and they are adding the new items to make it easier for people to find everything they need to take care of their family without having to spend a lot.

What are some of the new offerings?

Some of the new products include Being Frenshe, Barker's Lemme, Dr. Squatch body care, Therabody's SmartGoggles, Bloggilates, and Casaluna.

