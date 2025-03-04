Target Announces 4th Qtr. and Year End Earning For 2024
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota-based retail giant has announced its earnings for 2024. Target Corporation has announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 sales figures.
Both results include one fewer week than in 2023. The company says, based on the impact of the extra week, its net sales for the year increased about 1% and the fourth quarter had a comparable sales growth of 1.5%, reflecting digital performance and strong in-store traffic.
Traffic grew 1.4% for the year with increases in both stores and digital channels. Target says they expect net sales growth of about 1%, a modest increase in operating margin rate, and an adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 to $9.80 in 2025.
