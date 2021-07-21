Target Announces Which Stores Will Have Ulta Beauty

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target Corporation announced Wednesday which of its stores would have an Ulta Beauty in them.

They are slated to roll out in more than 100 Target stores nationwide with more than 50 specially curated brands this August. There are 16 Target stores in Minnesota that will have the Ulta brand in them, all of those stores are in the Twin Cities metro area.

The companies say additional locations will be added in the coming years.

Ulta Beauty trained staff will help customers with beauty expertise.

The two companies announced the partnership back in November of last year.

Target Corporation has more than 1,900 stores. Here in St. Cloud, we have two Target stores and one Ulta Beauty location.

