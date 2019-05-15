Ulta Beauty Moving Into Crossroads Center

ST. CLOUD -- We now officially know the name of another retailer going into the former Sears location at Crossroads Center.

An Ulta Beauty spokeswoman says they'll be moving into one of the four new storefronts in August. However, she didn't have any more specific details.

Ulta Beauty sells products like cosmetics, fragrances, and skin care products.

Ulta currently has a store next to Bed Bath and Beyond in St. Cloud.

Two other businesses moving into the old Sears space are DSW Shoes and HomeGoods. No word on a potential retailer for the fourth open space.