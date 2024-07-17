Explore Minnesota Indoor Water Parks This Summer

Minnesota offers so many options for vacations and this includes indoor water parks throughout the state. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota highlights the hot spots for parents and kids.

MAKE A SPLASH AT MINNESOTA'S INDOOR WATER PARKS

Between kiddie pools with fountains and little-kid slides, big-kid pools with super slides, inner tube rides, and big whirlpools for the grown-ups, water parks are a fun place to beat the heat!

Minneapolis-St. Paul

More than a dozen hotels and resorts have water parks of varying sizes. Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington near Mall of America features a massive, 75,000-square-foot indoor water park complete with five thrilling, all-ages water slides. Great Wolf Lodge also offers a kiddie splash zone, surfing simulator, lazy river, an interactive four-story water fort treehouse and an interactive water slide for your entire group with dazzling lights and music.

The Venetian Waterpark at the Holiday Inn & Suites Maple Grove will transport you and your family to your own mini Italian city. The themed water park features two four-story water slides, a wading pool with splash zones, mini slides and water sprayers and an activity area with water basketball. The kids will also love the large arcade filled with video games.

In Elk River, the river town themed Wild Woods Water Park at Wyndham Garden Minneapolis Northwest is 30,000 square feet with four-story water slides, two tube slides, a body slide, lazy river and a zero— depth entry pool with toys and activities for smaller children.

Central Minnesota

In Alexandria, Big Splash at Arrowwood Resort boasts a 38,000-square-foot area with three four-story waterslides, an inner tube ride, a 500-gallon splash bucket and children's play fort.

Baxter has multiple indoor options including the Paul Bunyan Waterpark at the Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes, which features 30,000 square feet including a four-story body slide, tube slide, zerodepth entry pool, lazy river and more.

At Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail, the Northern Hideaway Indoor Water Park features two three-story water slides, lazy river, an activity pool with basketball and volleyball, and a zero-entry activity pool for toddlers.

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites has Three Bear Water Park with a tube slide, body slide, 1,000-gallon splash bucket, lazy river and more. The Comfort Suites Rapid River Lodge features a splash area, indoor heated pool, lazy river and two large slides.

Northeast Minnesota

In Duluth, the Edgewater Hotel & Waterpark is a 35,000 tropical family-friendly oasis with a thrilling fourstory body or tube slide, 300-gallon splash zone, Minnesota’s first vortex pool, a 400 foot lazy river, arcade, mini golf and more.

Northwest Minnesota

In Thief River Falls, the Seven Clans Casino’s indoor water park offers 40,000 square feet of fun for the entire family, including four large water slides, a lazy river, hot tub, and swimming pool. For younger children, find three miniature slides, a wading pool with sings and a splash pad.

Indoor Water Parks Without Lodging

Many community centers throughout the state have water slides, splash pads and more. In Shoreview, the community center’s tropical water park features a water slide where riders can select a music track to play while they ride, a splash zone, water basketball and volleyball, and more. In St. Paul, the Great River Water Park has two water slides, children’s activity area, large floats and more.

The centers are open to the public but may have select members only swim times. Contact the centers directly for more information. Find more play areas at community centers in Detroit Lakes, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Waconia and more.

If you'd like to listen my conversation with Jake Juliot, it is available below.