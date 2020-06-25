Explore Minnesota While Social Distancing [PODCAST]

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes is back after spending some time away on maternity leave. She joined Jerry Carlson and I on WJON today. We talked about ways to explore Minnesota this summer while social distancing. Ways to do that include going for hikes, biking, fishing, golfing, bird watching, eating outdoors with picnics or at restaurants. Other options include visiting sculptures and gardens or going to outdoor movie theaters.

Camping and state parks are also opening for Minnesotans to visit. Alyssa says more and more people are taking advantage of fishing with a record number of fishing licenses sold, golf courses are packed and paved bike trails are filled with people. Explore Minnesota says Minnesota has more than 4,000 miles of paved bike trails in the state. Minnesota also has more than 11,000 lakes for boating, fishing and swimming.

Learn more about exploring Minnesota while social distancing here. Alyssa Hayes joins me on WJON every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m.