ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new eating option in St. Cloud opens to the public Friday.

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Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken Expanding in Greater Minnesota

Dave's Hot Chicken is in the Rivertown Village at 3959 2nd Street South. This is their 11th location in Minnesota. Their 12th store will open next month in Mankato.

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

When they'll be open

Dave's Hot Chicken will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. They'll have extended hours on the weekends, staying open until 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

A sneak preview

The Dave's Hot Chicken team has been preparing for its opening day on Friday with some private invite-only events this week.

98.1 Minnesota's new Country will be at the grand opening on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken