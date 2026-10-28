State Investment Helps Annandale Replace Old Pandoras Building Downtown
ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- An area city is receiving some financial help to remove an old building. Annandale is receiving a just over $66,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Redevelopment and Demolition Fund to demolish the Pandoras building in the downtown area.
Annandale Downtown Project Gets Boost From Minnesota DEED Grant
Pandoras housed a meat market and other retail businesses over the years. The .16 acre site will be removed to allow for the construction of a two-story, 10,000-square-foot mixed-use building with a first-floor commercial space and four upper-floor residential apartments. Annandale will provide matching funds for the grant.
The grant was part of seven redevelopment and demolition grants issued by DEED totalling over $2 million.
DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says the programs are two of the most impactful economic development initiatives DEED has to offer:
"Amidst economic uncertainty, revitalizing property for productive use and creating employment opportunities supports growth in local communities."
Since the program's start in 1998, DEED has awarded over $92.1 million in Redevelopment Grant money supporting the creation or retention of over 31,000 jobs, attracting more than $4.4 billion in private investment and creating more than 10,000 housing units.
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