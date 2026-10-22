UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is expected to have a close, exciting wrestling season.

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The conference just released its pre-season coaches poll, with 11 points separating the top three teams and four teams receiving 1st-place votes.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside was selected to win the league. The Rangers had 93 points and five first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) to rank four points ahead of Minnesota State, which was second with 89 points and two first-place votes.

The defending NSIC Champions of St. Cloud State were third with 82 points and two first-place votes, while Augustana was fourth with 75 points and the other two first-place votes.

National Preseason rankings:

#3 - Wisconsin - Parkside

#4 - UMary

#6 - Minnesota State - Mankato

#16 - Augustana

#18 - St. Cloud State

SCSU Wrestling Team

The Huskies were 17-2 overall in dual meets last season, including 10-0 in conference matches. Head Coach Steve Costanzo is in his 21st season leading the program.

SCSU's Wrestler to Watch is Joel Jesuroga. Last year he went 24-1 and was named an All-American.

Last season the St. Cloud State wrestling program surpassed the 700-win mark, the lone Division II program in the country to accomplish that feat.

Read More: SCSU Wrestling Team Celebrates Historic 700th Match Victory |

St. Cloud State kicks off its season on October 29th with the Red and Black Classic.

The All-Star Showcase is on November 7th in Des Moines, Iowa.

Defending NCAA Division II National Champion Jacob Strausbaugh of the University of Mary was voted by the league coaches as the preseason wrestler of the year. Strausbaugh is coming off a 25-2 season at 133 pounds and will wrestle at 149 this season.