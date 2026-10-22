ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Your local library is asking for your financial help.

The Great River Regional Library has kicked off its Year-End Campaign.

They have a goal of raising $82,000 to support literacy and library services. The campaign runs now through the end of January.

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In 2027, the library will strengthen its early literacy program, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Year-End Campaign donations provide the dollars to add more books and read-alongs to the collection and provide in-person and online programs and services, as well as share information with families who may not know about all that their local GRRL library has to offer.

How to make a contribution

Donations can be made in person at any of the 32 library locations, online, or by mail.

GRRL - Year-End Campaign

1300 West Saint Germain

Saint Cloud, MN 56301