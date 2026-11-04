UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the final results from the Minnesota Legislative races in the St. Cloud area.

State Senator District 13

Jared Gapinski (GOP) - 67%

Trent Dilks (DFL) - 33%

Gapinski wins the seat currently held by a Republican

State Senator District 14

Arik Putnam (DFL) - 56%

Bernie Perryman (GOP) - 44%

Putnam wins re-election to his seat

House District 13A

Tanja Goering (GOP) - 72%

Alris Saylor (DFL) - 29%

Goering wins the seat currently held by a Republican

House District 13B

Dawn Loberg (GOP) - 61%

Justin Doyle (DFL) - 39%

Loberg wins the seat currently held by a Republican

House District 14A

Abdi Daisane (DFL) - 52%

Mike Conway (GOP) - 48%

Daisane wins the seat currently held by a Republican, so this seat flips parties.

House District 14B

Zachary Dorholt (DFL) - 57%

Sue Ek (GOP) - 43%

Dorholt wins the seat currently held by a Democrat