Election Results: Minnesota Legislative Races
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the final results from the Minnesota Legislative races in the St. Cloud area.
State Senator District 13
Jared Gapinski (GOP) - 67%
Trent Dilks (DFL) - 33%
Gapinski wins the seat currently held by a Republican
State Senator District 14
Arik Putnam (DFL) - 56%
Bernie Perryman (GOP) - 44%
Putnam wins re-election to his seat
House District 13A
Tanja Goering (GOP) - 72%
Alris Saylor (DFL) - 29%
Goering wins the seat currently held by a Republican
House District 13B
Dawn Loberg (GOP) - 61%
Justin Doyle (DFL) - 39%
Loberg wins the seat currently held by a Republican
House District 14A
Abdi Daisane (DFL) - 52%
Mike Conway (GOP) - 48%
Daisane wins the seat currently held by a Republican, so this seat flips parties.
House District 14B
Zachary Dorholt (DFL) - 57%
Sue Ek (GOP) - 43%
Dorholt wins the seat currently held by a Democrat