SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- What happened to a baby born in a haystack near Foley over 117 years ago? In this month's Forgotten History of Benton County, we're learning about an unsolved mystery.

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The backstory

Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Lacey Fontaine says 20-year-old Francis Florek's body was found in August of 1909.

They called the police right away, and when the police got there they heard shuffling and crying from the haystack. She had given birth to a baby girl. They suspected she was dead for about two or three days, but the baby was alive with no serious injuries.

Fontaine says Florek's death was ruled accidental and that she had died during childbirth. Who the father of the baby was was never made public.

They did find some letters next to her body that did identify who the father of the child was, but the newspaper did not publicly identify him.

So what happened to the baby? Francis's older sister may have taken it in. Or, Henry and Lucinda Latterell, who had just had a baby of their own, might have cared for it. Those two families knew each other. However, researchers can't find any record of the baby anywhere in the census records. There's also no death certificate for the baby.

The next steps

Fontaine says the next step is to dig into probate records. There was just one article in the Foley Independent newspaper, and then no more coverage about it.

Listen to the full conversation with WJON News Director Jim Maurice and Lacey Fontaine.