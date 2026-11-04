Election Results: Close 1st District Congressional Race

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is one Congressional race in Minnesota that is extremely close.

In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, just 324 votes separate the two candidates.

The Democratic challenger Jake Johnson has 163,057 votes, while the incumbent Republican Brad Finstad has 162,733 votes.

The narrow margin is expected to trigger an automatic recount.

DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom released the following statement:



“The Republican D.C. establishment wrote southern Minnesota off years ago, and Brad Finstad followed their lead. He stopped showing up, listening, and fighting for working people. Southern Minnesota had enough. The people of southern Minnesota sent him packing. Now Southern Minnesotans finally have a representative in Congress who works as hard as they do: Jake Johnson."

DFL candidate Matt Little defeated Republican Eric Pratt in the Second District, replacing outgoing Congresswoman Angie Craig.

Elsewhere, DFL Congresswoman Kelly Morrison won re-election in the Third District, and Betty McCollum held onto her seat in the Fourth.

Ilhan Omar also won a fifth term representing the Fifth District.

Republicans also retained the Sixth District, where Tom Emmer won re-election, the Seventh District, where Michelle Fischbach prevailed, and the Eighth District, where Pete Stauber defeated DFL challenger Trina Swanson.