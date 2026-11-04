ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud saw record rainfall on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says we officially received .65 inches of rain at St. Cloud's Sky Central Airport. That breaks the previous record for rain for that date, which was .48 inches set in 1938.

The two-day rainfall total for St. Cloud is 1.82 inches.

Another gloomy day is expected with widespread rain showers. Rain will slowly end from west to east overnight, with some lingering showers/drizzle across eastern Minnesota Thursday morning.

So far in September, October, and November combined, we've had 8.35 inches of rain, more than 2 1/2 inches above normal. For the year to date, we've received nearly 23 inches of precipitation, which is nearly 3 1/2 inches below normal.

We haven't had any snow yet this season. Typically, we'd have about 1 1/2 inches by this point in the season.