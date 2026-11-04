St. Cloud Soaked By Record-breaking Rain Tuesday

St. Cloud Soaked By Record-breaking Rain Tuesday

Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud saw record rainfall on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says we officially received .65 inches of rain at St. Cloud's Sky Central Airport.  That breaks the previous record for rain for that date, which was .48 inches set in 1938.

The two-day rainfall total for St. Cloud is 1.82 inches.

Another gloomy day is expected with widespread rain showers. Rain will slowly end from west to east overnight, with some lingering showers/drizzle across eastern Minnesota Thursday morning.
So far in September, October, and November combined, we've had 8.35 inches of rain, more than 2 1/2 inches above normal.  For the year to date, we've received nearly 23 inches of precipitation, which is nearly 3 1/2 inches below normal.

We haven't had any snow yet this season.  Typically, we'd have about 1 1/2 inches by this point in the season.

Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras

License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.

This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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