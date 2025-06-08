LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town will have a new way to keep cool at the end of this summer. Little Falls will start work on a new splash pad for the city this month.

The city council approved just over $23,000 to purchase a lift station for the changing rooms at their last meeting, and prep work for grading the site will start this week. The splash pad installation will start on July 7th, and then the changing rooms will go up in August or September. Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman says the city has been saving for the splash pad for almost 10 years:

"So every year we've been putting a little bit away, and we've finally built up our piggy bank, if you will, to be able to make this a reality, so it's been quite a while doing that, we did get some donations from local folks as well and we greatly appreciate that so that was what was able to make us kind of get over the top and make this a reality this year."

He says the council still needs to approve the changing rooms, and that will come yet this summer. The city hopes the pad will be ready to use this fall. Kimman says people are thrilled to see the pad come to life:

"Yeah, they are very excited. We have a number of groups in town that have helped towards this, and so they're excited that they can finally see this come to fruition. So yeah, it's going to be a good thing for the city of Little Falls."

Kimman says the community pool will still be a big draw, and the splash pad will just be another amenity for the people of Little Falls.

The splash pad will be located on the north end of Little Falls near the Twitchell playground along Prairie Drive.

