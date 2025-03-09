Little Falls Announces 2024 Business Award Winners

Little Falls Announces 2024 Business Award Winners

Little Falls Small Business of the Year Hilmerson Sports - Mary Bednarek, Purva Watten, Jordan Haukos, Brad Hilmerson, Brenda Vaverek, TJ Hoheisel, PHOTO courtesy of Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town has announced its 2024 business awards. The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has picked its Volunteer of the Year, and Large and Small businesses of the Year.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Purva Watten, Brenda Vaverek, Kathy Lange, Kelly Desormey and TJ Hoheisel, PHOTO couresy of Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
loading...

Kelly Desormey was chosen as the volunteer of the year for her work with the Community Promotions Committee, and numerous Chamber events. Magnifi Financial won the Large Business of the Year for its support of local projects and scholarships.

Little Falls Large Business of the Year Magnifi Financial, PHOTO courtesy of Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
loading...

Hilmerson Sports and General Rental was picked for the Small Business of the Year largely for its Lids 4 Kids initiative promoting helmet safety in which over 500 helmets were given to kids in 2024. The Little Falls Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses and individuals who make a significant impact on the Little Falls Community.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls

 

The Little Falls Dam Looks Totally Different July 2020 Compared to July 2021

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Filed Under: 2024 Business Awards, City of Little Falls, Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON