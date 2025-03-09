Little Falls Announces 2024 Business Award Winners
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota town has announced its 2024 business awards. The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has picked its Volunteer of the Year, and Large and Small businesses of the Year.
Kelly Desormey was chosen as the volunteer of the year for her work with the Community Promotions Committee, and numerous Chamber events. Magnifi Financial won the Large Business of the Year for its support of local projects and scholarships.
Hilmerson Sports and General Rental was picked for the Small Business of the Year largely for its Lids 4 Kids initiative promoting helmet safety in which over 500 helmets were given to kids in 2024. The Little Falls Business Awards recognizes outstanding businesses and individuals who make a significant impact on the Little Falls Community.
