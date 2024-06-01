Little Falls Kids Can “Charm” Their Way To A New Bike This Summer
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Kids in Little Falls can be even more charming this summer. The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the "Charmed Ride" for kids ages 18 and under.
Starting on Saturday, children can collect charms from area businesses up until August 23rd for a chance to win a new bike. All they have to do is visit 16 participating establishments, go inside to collect the FREE charm, and then send a photo with their name to charmedridelf@gmail.com to be entered into the bike drawing.
Kids can collect a bonus charm to win a bonus prize as well. The winners will be announced on the Visit Little Falls' Facebook page live at 4 p.m. on the 23rd. Follow this link for a map of the ride and additional details.
