End To The Beef! Taco Restaurant Announces Name Change

The beef has been settled. A new name for Taco Chon's has been announced on their website. St. Cloud and Burnsville based Taco Chon's was being sued by the National chain, Taco John's, for copyright infringement due to the similar sounding names.

Taco Chon owner Jaun Ramos has said that the family business began in Mexico by the same name, as the namesake of his father, and that he came to the U.S. to follow a dream of opening one here. He had said in a previous interview with FOX 9 that changing their name would be like giving up.

But it was announced on Facebook that Taco Chon's has now changed their name.

Hellow my Amig@s we hope you guys had amaizing hollidays ! I'm sorry that it took so long for me to wish you a happy hollidays, I was really busy putting all my stuff together and I decided that I deserve a new me so I can continue giving you guys a better service and a much more delicius Mexican dishes ! nothing is more impotant than be in a good emotional way !!! wer'e working in a feew more home made dishes and salsas to offer you more! more! option in our menu please keep following our page for more info about our new plates and I also want to share with you our new name Don Chon Mexican Grill wer'e changing to be better in every way ! thank you all of you for your support God bless you always

Besides announcing the new name "Don Chon Mexican Grill", the facebook post promises new recipes and dishes coming in the future as well.

