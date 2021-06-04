Downtown St. Cloud Taco John’s Closes After 40 Years

ST. CLOUD -- The Taco John's in downtown St. Cloud has closed.

Aaron Holthaus says they decided to close the location on 9th Avenue North after 40 years in that location. He says he thanks all of the loyal customers they have had there over the past four decades.

The building is now up for sale.

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

Holthaus says they still have three other local Taco John's in Waite Park, St. Joseph, and in Sartell for you to get your fix of potato oles', crispy tacos, and meat and potato burrito.

