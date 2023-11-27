Shout out to the St. Cloud area Taco John's! They are kicking off the holiday season in a big way this weekend as they are putting 30% of all purchases Saturday towards the Skate Free Charlie Fund in remembrance of Charlie Boike, who passed away almost a year ago in a car crash less than a mile from his home.

All you have to do is stop by one of the four area Taco John's locations in either Monticello, St. Joseph, Sartell, or Waite Park, and they will do the rest.

The local owner of these Taco John's locations is Aaron Holthaus and when we, as a station, were looking at a way we could give a local charity some love this holiday season, Aaron stepped up and told us to pick the charity and he and his team at Taco John's would rally his teams for this fundraiser.

"Charlie Boike stood for honor, compassion, drive, heart and courage. Throughout his short-lived life with us, Charlie had a passion for his family, his friends and teammates, hockey, animals and farming."

If you aren't familiar with the Skate Free Charlie Fund "will help continue to support and encourage others to carry on Charlie’s legacy by focusing on local community outreach and contributing to the local organizations that share the same values and passions. Charlie is irreplaceable, but by carrying on what he left behind provides comfort in knowing that he will live on in our hearts forever."

So remember this Saturday, Taco John's in either Monticello, St. Joseph, Sartell, or Waite Park, and 30% of all orders will go to benefit the Skate Free Charlie Memorial Fund.

