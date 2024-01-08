MN Restaurant Named One of the Best ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’ in America

Sometimes choosing a restaurant to go to can be amazingly difficult. It shouldn't be, but we all overthink things sometimes. That's why having a recommendation can make things so much easier.

That's what Guy Fieri has been doing since 2007 with his popular 'Diners, Drive-In's & Dive's' Food Network show. So you know when he visits a place, it's going to be good! Now Delish.com has put together a list of the best restaurant featured on 'Diners, Drive-In's & Dives" in each state.

When you think great Cuban food, you probably think of Miami. However, Victors 1959 Cafe has been a mainstay in Minneapolis for 25 years now and they have been making incredible Cuban food the whole time.

The building was originally a Shell gas station in the 1920's. Next, it operated for many years as a Dairy Queen. Finally it was an All-American breakfast joint called "Rick's Old-Time Cafe" until selling to Niki Stavrou in 1999. That's when Victors 1959 Cafe was born.

In their first 5 years, before 'Diners, Drive-In's & Dives' began to air, they were visited by the Food Network to showcase their very popular breakfast. They were featured on the "Best Of" Breakfast Spots show hosted by Jill Cordell.

Then in 2008 Guy Fieri brought his "Diners, Drive-In's & Dives" film crew back to again focus on the incredible food. They're open Wednesday through Sunday from 9a - 2:30p, serving breakfast and lunch.

About the episode from the Food Network Website:

Owner Niki Stavrou uses authentic Cuban recipes for meals such as ranchero Cubano and picadillo. Guy thought the Cuban sandwich was ''as legit as they come.'' Special Dishes: Picadillo and Creole Sauce, Rachero Cubano, Cuban Sandwich, Flank Steak

