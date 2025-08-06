Road construction projects continue this summer and Stearns County Commissioner Tarryl Clark joined me on WJON to talk about those and other items Commissioners are working on. The Highway 81/3rd Street North project in Waite Park and St. Cloud continues. Clark says crews are working on the outside lanes between Waite Avenue and trunk Highway 15. She says this Friday there will be a lane closure on southbound Highway 15 for about 6 hours. Clark says all the resurfacing projects should done by September.

County Road 137 Project

The County Road 137 project continues between County Road 74 and Waite Avenue in Waite Park. Clark says progress continues on the overpass near Bethlehem Lutheran. She says the county has had a problem with speeding on that county road in front of Discovery School.

County Road 133 (photo - Jay Caldwell) County Road 133 (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

County Road 133 Improvements

Stearns County 133 improvements are making progress in St. Joe. Clark says crews have been working on concrete medians and sidewalks with plans to start pavement next week. She says they expect to move to phase II of the project by the end of this month which will include work south of the new round-a-bout.

Justice Center Update

Preparation for the new Stearns County Justice Center continues. Clark says County Commissioner will see cost estimates on the building and design. She is optimistic the bids will come in under budget. Clark says the city of St. Cloud will also need to purchase 2 plots of land from land owners west of Modern Barnyard.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tarryl Clark, click below.