Tarryl Clark Appointed To New Seat On State Board
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Stearns County Commissioner has been appointed to a state board.
First District Commissioner Tarryl Clark has been appointed to the State Board of Civil Legal Aid. The State Board of Civil Legal Aid works to ensure access to civil legal services in every Minnesota county.
Clark's appointment starts on Wednesday and goes until January 3rd, 2028 and is a new seat on the board. Clark's appointment was one of 16 appointments announced by Governor Tim Walz on Friday.
