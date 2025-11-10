Stearns County will conduct a tax forfeiture auction at the end of November. The properties will be available for public viewing on the Public Surplus website beginning at 10am, November 25. Bidding for the properties will open on Friday November 28th at 10am and will close at noon on December 16th, 2025.

Additional Fees

In addition to the winning bid amount, additional fees will apply to each sale. Details regarding these fees are outlined in the Terms and Conditions section on the Public Surplus website. Learn more at StearnsCountyMN.gov and search key word “Tax Forfeited Property”.