The supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) is a Federal program that is being affected the the Government Shutdown. These benefits are distributed by counties. Stearns County Human Services Administrator Melissa Huberty joined me on WJON. She says in Stearns County there are 12,500 people on SNAP. Huberty says the State of Minnesota informed them on October 14th no new or pending applications of SNAP could be processed. She says the next day the State retracted that statement. Huberty believes October benefits will be issued. She says SNAP recipients were notified by the state that November benefits will NOT be issued. Huberty says this is the current status with the Government shutdown continuing.

What If the Shutdown Were to End Soon?

Huberty doesn't believe it is realistic that November SNAP benefits will happen because the Government shutdown doesn't appear close to ending. She says if an agreement can be reached soon to end the Government shutdown, it is possible November SNAP benefits could be distributed but they would likely be delayed. Huberty says there is a lot of paperwork with this on the county side.

Medicaid Affected?

The next benefit that could be affected by the Government shutdown, if it were to continue beyond 2025, would be Medicaid. Huberty says this applies to people who cannot afford premiums or for someone that doesn't have an employer who offers an insurance that pays for hospital and client visits. She says there close to 35,000 people in Stearns County on some form of Medicaid. Huberty says this will impact clinics and hospitals that need to treat illness and injury who would not be compensated for that care.

Other Services that could be affected

Huberty says Stearns County's Senior Waiver service, which are people who are supported to live in the community who have disabilities, child protection case management, and foster care reimbursements are all funded heavily by the Federal Government. She says those services will be affected if the shutdown continues. Huberty indicates these services are mandated to continue regardless of the Federal budget.

New Stearns County AI

Stearns County Human Services has just implemented their new AI service called "Ava". Huberty says Ava answers phone calls and collects client information. She says this AI function needs to be trained to extend its functions. Huberty indicates the addition of Ava is not causing them to lose employees but rather enables their employees to do other tasks.

