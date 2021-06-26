Granite City Days Parade Weaves Through Downtown [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City Days 2021 celebration is officially underway and the fun continued Saturday with the annual Granite City Days parade.

People lined the streets and sidewalks to see the return of the event, following its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year’s parade featured a large program full of cars and floats representing various central Minnesota law enforcement agencies, musical acts, dancers, marching bands, and local businesses.

The parade route started by the St. Cloud Public Library, traveled down St. Germain Street, turned on 6th Avenue, and ended by the St. Cloud Hospital.

Other events happening Saturday include the historic downtown music crawl at noon, talent show at Lake George at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Granite City Days wraps up on Sunday with the WJON 5K Run at Lake George at 8:00 a.m. followed by World Heritage Day and the closing ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

