Sartell Football Looking for Bounce Back Season

The Sartell-St. Stephen football team are ready to return to glory in 2024 after posting an 0-9 record last season. Sabres head coach Scott Hentges joined me on WJON. The Sabres will open the season at home against Rogers. Hentges says the team has a great attitude and they've been working hard to be get ready for the season.

Key returning starters for Sartell include Andrew Tavale, Jameson Kremer, and Levi Frieler. Tavale played receiver and H-back in the past and will be their fullback this season. Hentges says he's a good downhill runner and is strong and explosive. He is expecting him to have a breakout season. Hentges says Kremer has been a top running back for them in the past and that will continue this season. Hentges says Frieler will play receiver, he's is a solid blocker, has good hands and is great in space. Senior Austin Lahr will start at quarterback.

The offensive line is quite a bit different this season but Hentges indicates it is led by seniors Aidan O'Hara and Mason Leen. Sartell's center is Cyrus Post, and Charlie Sundell will start at right guard.

Defensively Andrew Tavale returns at linebacker, Jameson Kremer and Levi Frieler will play in the defensive backfield along with Owen Vinje-Stark. Junior Michael Hamak will start at linebacker. Hentges says Hamak is one of their strongest and most explosive players on the roster.

Sartell 2024 Schedule

August 29 vs. Rogers, 7pm

September 6 at Sauk Rapids-Rice 7pm

September 13 vs. Brainerd, 7pm

September 20 at Alexandria, 7pm

September 27 vs. Bemidji, 7pm

October 4 at Moorhead, 7pm

October 11 vs. Tech, 7pm

October 16 at Park Center, 7pm

Week 1 Starters

Offense

WR Brayden Lantis (JR)

LT Aidan O’hara (SR)

LG Mason Leen (SR)

C Cyrus Post (SR)

RG Charlie Sundell (SR)

RT Ben Kallhoff (JR)

TE Peyton Allen (JR)

RB Jameson Kremer (SR)

RB Anders Larson (SR)

FB Andrew Tavale (SR)

WR Levi Frieler (SR)

Defense

OLB Matt Schrierner (JR)

DT Ola Adentuji (SR)

NG Jordan Gulden (SR)

DT Peter Do (SO)

OLB Peyton Allen (JR)

ILB Mike Hamak (JR)

ILB Andrew Tavale (SR)

FS Nathan Tangen (JR)

SS Talon Sigler (JR)

C Owen Vinje-Stark (SR)

C Jameson Kremer (SR)/Levi Frieler (SR)

Specials

Kicker Hunter Jepperson (JR)

PAT Holder Levi Frieler (SR)

Punter Matt Schreiner (JR)

Long Snapper Matt Noetzel (SR)

Punter Returner Levi Frieler (SR) & Brayden Lantis (JR)

KO Returner Levi Frieler (SR), Jameson Kremer (SR)

Sartell Roster:

