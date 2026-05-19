ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Program has just wrapped up for the year, and it's already taking applications for next year.

Get our free mobile app

The program started in 1992 and is a cohort for up-and-coming leaders in the St. Cloud area.

St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

Michael Brower graduated from the program in 2022 and will be the chair of the program next year. He says the group meets for 10 full days over nine months with a specific topic for each day.

Each day we'll expose the members of the program to people in leadership in our local community in ways that there is not access otherwise. It just wouldn't happen. We hear it year after year, If I hadn't been in this program, I wouldn't be in the room with these people.

Brower says they are looking for a wide range of people who are invested in their business and community.

Where people are at in leadership and their commitment to the area. Do they want to be committed to the growth and the health of St. Cloud? Do they want to understand how St. Cloud works specifically? How Central Minnesota works?

Brower says the goal is to have about 30 people in the program each year.

The deadline to apply is June 19th, but if you apply before May 29th, you'll get $50 off your application. Interviews will be held in mid-July.