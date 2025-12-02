Meet Ray, the 70-pound mixed-breed sweetheart at Tri-County Humane Society who is truly what you’d call turnkey ready.

At 6 years old, Ray has been around the block -- and he’s learned all the right things along the way. If you’re looking for a dog who can slip right into your life with ease -- and maybe steal your heart in the process -- Ray is your guy.

Ray comes fully equipped with the kind of manners and charm that make living with him a joy. He’s potty trained, crate trained and knows how to sit politely for treats. He’ll let you know when he needs to go out, and he’s a gentleman in his kennel.

Around kids? Fantastic. Around other pets? He’s a fan -- though cats still confuse him a little!

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

This handsome dude is a mix of sweet affection and goofy fun. He may be a tiny bit shy when he first meets you, but give him a moment and he’ll melt right into you with tail wags and warm nuzzles. He’s full of life, loves a good car ride, enjoys yard zoomies, and takes great pride in shredding toys like it’s his full-time job.

Ray is affectionate, a little attention-seeking in the cutest way, and ready for a family who appreciates a dog with heart, humor and plenty of love left to give.

If you’re ready for a loyal companion who’s already done the hard work of growing up, come meet Ray. He’s ready to go home -- maybe with you.

You should visit Ray and see if you're a match!

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and see him in Kennel Room 2, I.

Are you in love with Ray?

You can always put a 24-hour adoption hold on him to give you time to meet him and decide if he is a good fit in your home.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: