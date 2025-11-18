Meet Ghost!

Okay, he looks more like a pirate (Argh!), but this loveable little scamp is holding court at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

And he is so excited to get adopted!

Ghost is a 55-pound large mixed breed. He's a-year-and-a-half old with a black patch around one eye that may remind you of Petey from "The Little Rascals."

Ghost has a lot of energy and loves making new friends at the Humane Society shelter where he's hanging out in Kennel Room 2, J.

He soaks up all the attention he can, loves tug-of-war, plays "keep away" with balls and runs and runs and runs.

He's good with kids and other puppers. Not sure about how he'll react with kitties, so if you have a cat in your household, slow and thoughtful introductions are always the way to go.

Ghost is chipped and neutered and he's ready to meet his future family.

If you want to meet Ghost, you should call and schedule at "meet-and-greet" outside the kennel. Why? Ghost doesn't make a great first impression in the kennels with him barking and jumping up and down and acting like a fool. (And you only get one chance to make a first impression, right?)

I mean, look at those soulful eyes. That's one sweet, soulful pup.

Wanna set up a play date with Ghost?

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: