STELLLLA!

This big girl is as good as a lamb -- and she's ready to go home with you and your family.

Stella is a three-and-a-half-year-old 136-pound mastiff mix. She's spayed, chipped and has big brown eyes.

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Stella's a little apprehensive at first.

In fact, staff at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud say Stella can be a little nervous when first meeting someone, so she'll need time and space to get comfortable. But staff say she has the potential to become a "velcro dog" -- a friend who won't leave your side.

She's got a great personality and loves everyone she gets to know. She's met cats and just seems to ignore them.

Staff say she's a very chill dog with occasional zoomies. She loves snacks such as bananas, carrots and eggs.

She loves her squeaky toys and rides in the car. She puts up with baths with a hose and nail trims.

Ready to meet Stella at the Tri-County Humane Society?

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in this pupper, you should visit her at the TCHS.

Here's how to get to know Stella.

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit her in the Kennel Room 3, F.

If you're worried someone else will take her home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on her.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

WHO'S AT THE HUMANE SOCIETY THESE DAYS?

The Tri-County Humane Society has a lot of puppies right now. LOTS of puppies. And they're all big breeds. Take a look at all the doggos ready to meet their new families at TCHS.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: