Brian the cat is on the hunt for a permanent home.

He's currently hanging-out at the Tri-County Humane Society shelter in St. Cloud.

Brian is a 10-and-a-half pound, 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He's a handsome boy with snow-white fur with distinctive tabby face markings, big green eyes and a cute little pink nose.

He's neutered, chipped and ready to adopt.

Tri-County Humane Society staff say Brian is "playful and outgoing." He's lived with two small children and did great. He has not been around cats or dogs, so if you're thinking about bringing Brian into your family, you'll want to take time and make some slow introductions. TCHS staff have some great tips on how to introduce everyone.

Brian loves toys of all sizes and shapes -- but especially ones that jingle or crinkle. He especially loves watching the outside world through the window.

A generous donor has paid the first $100 towards Brian's donation fee.

You want to meet Brian, don't you? That's a great idea and he's waiting to meet you, too.

Here's how to get to know Brian:

Call 320-252-0896 and schedule a meet-and-greet; or,

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during business hours and visit him in the Main Cat Room.

If you're worried someone else will take him home before you get a chance to adopt, you can always put a hold on him.

Here's how:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

Adoption fees help support the TCHS non-profit animal shelter and the 5,000-plus animals they help each year.

Here's how to contact the Tri-County Humane Society.

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896. They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: