BLOOMING PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A wrestler on the St. John's University team has been critically hurt in a rollover.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. on Monday in Blooming Prairie. Nineteen-year-old Bo Zwiener of Blooming Prairie was driving a pickup eastbound on Highway 30 when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

Zwiener was taken to Austin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not suspected to be involved in the crash.

The SJU Wrestling Fan Page posted the following statement on Facebook.

Our SJU Wrestling family is asking for prayers for sophomore wrestler Bo Zwiener, who was involved in a serious car accident yesterday and is in rough shape right now. Bo is a tough competitor, a great teammate, and an important part of our Johnnie Wrestling family. Right now, we ask that you keep Bo, his family, and everyone close to him in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the days ahead.

Zwiener is listed as a freshman on last year's Johnnie wrestling team.