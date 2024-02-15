Minnesota To Host Professional Pickleball Event in March

It’s almost very hard to not know that Pickleball is becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the country. Facilities are being built all over the country, so people have more space to play more often.

Here’s an article I wrote a few months ago about Minnesota native and former sports caster Jon Lasser who is now operating a pickleball facility in Richmond Virginia.

If you enjoy playing, or just watching, there’s an event coming to Minnesota next month you will not want to miss. The “PPA”, or Professional Pickleball Association will be holding the Central Indoor Championships in Lakeview Minnesota.

The competition phase of the weekend begins on Thursday March 7th and will conclude on Sunday March 10th. There will be two courts used for this competition.

Thursday is the Pro and Amateur Singles matches, then on Friday the Pro Mixed and Amateur Doubles will take place. Saturday’s action will consist of the Pro Gender and Amateur Doubles and on Sunday the Pro Championships and Amateur Doubles events will be held.

Tickets start at $25 for Thursday and Friday for the grounds pass, $40 for sitting courtside, and $300 for the VIP pass. On Saturday, the grounds pass will still be $25, the courtside tickets go to $60, and the VIP tickets will be $350. On Sunday, the grounds pass will be $25, courtside seats will be $100, and the VIP will be $350.

If you want to get the weeklong passes, the grounds pass will cost you $80, the courtside seats are $150, and the VIP weeklong tickets are $800.

This event will feature the world's best pickleball players but also offer those who are novices at the sport an opportunity to play as well. More details can be found here.

