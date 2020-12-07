Health Matters; Dr. Zook on Dementia [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with retired Doctor Pat Zook. Our topic of discussion is on dementia. He says dementia isn't a diagnosis even though many people think it is. He says memory loss doesn't have to be associated with dementia either. Zook says dementia comes in many forms and has many causes. He says ways to avoid dementia include; don't smoke, get plenty of sleep, eat well, be active and remain social. He says a family history can play a role in someone's likelihood of suffering from dementia but all people should start prevention as early as your teenage years. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Alzheimer's disease can be an affect of dementia. Dr. Zook says family members should keep older members of their family involved in what is happening socially, reach out to them with phone calls or online. He says most older people are online in some capacity.

Dr. Zook has been working with a local non-profit called the Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network. Learn about personal stories of dementia, risk factors and more on their website.