Keep Your Back-to-school Shopping Receipts For Future Tax Benefits

Keep Your Back-to-school Shopping Receipts For Future Tax Benefits

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- As the new school year is getting ready to start in just over a week, remember to save those receipts from school supplies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding parents and caregivers that they can claim K-12 tax benefits at tax time next year by saving back-to-school shopping receipts for supplies bought this year. The Department of Revenue says the refundable K-12 Education Credit and K-12 Education Subtraction can help families pay expenses related to their children's education. Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart says saving those back-to-school shopping receipts can really add up come tax time.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

How much can you save?

Last year, over 44,000 families received an average credit of $379, and over 114,000 families received an average education subtraction of $1,438. To qualify, the purchases must be for educational services or required materials, and the child must be attending kindergarten through 12th grade. The K-12 Education Credit has income limits based on the number of children in the household. There are no income limits for the K-12 Education Subtraction.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Then-Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Filed Under: back to school, back to school shopping, Federal Tax Credit
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON