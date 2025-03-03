Xcel Energy Proposes To Refund $318 Million To Customers

Xcel Energy Proposes To Refund $318 Million To Customers

Matt Cardy, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An energy company is proposing to give back millions to customers in refunds in March. Xcel Energy has announced it plans to refund $318 million to customers from federal tax credits generated by the company's nuclear plants.

It is the first time customers will see savings from the tax credit on nuclear energy, which the company advocated for. The nuclear energy credit will make up $176 million of the refund, with $94 million coming from lower fuel costs, and $48 million is related to a 2011 outage at the Sherco Plant in Becker.

If Approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Xcel Energy estimates the average person will see a total refund of about $81 on their monthly bill through March.

