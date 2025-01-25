St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 24th
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
St. Mary's University 3, College of St. Benedict 1: Aurora Opsahl had the lone goal for the Bennies. It was her 33rd career goal.
MEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 3, University of Nebraska-Omaha 6: Austin Burnevik, Verner Miettinen, and Grant Ahcan scored for the Huskies.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
University of Sioux Falls 69, St. Cloud State University 78: Lucas Morgan had 20 points and 9 rebounds, and Wyatt Hawks had 16 points for SCSU.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
University of Sioux Falls 71, St. Cloud State University 65: The Huskies were led by Alana Zarneke with 15 points and 7 rebounds, and Paige Lambe with 12 points.
JR HOCKEY
North Iowa Bulls 1, St. Cloud Norsemen 2: Mason LeBel and Sam Crane scored for the Norsemen.
Minnesota Wilderness 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 3 (OT): The Jacks won in a shootout 1-0. Brayden Willis and T.J. Lepisto scored for Granite City in regulation.
